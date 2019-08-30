Cartwheeling kids join SAI as trainees after viral video

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin, two kids whose cartwheel video on social media impressed five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci, were on Wednesday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre and will soon be full-time trainees.

“The Garden Reach kids, Jashika Khan & Mohd Eizazuddin whose cartwheel video went viral & whom 1976 Olympics champion Gymnast Nadia Comeneci appreciated-both kids were today in SAI Eastern Region in Kolkata. SAI will take them in Hostel & train them in Kolkata,” SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi said in a media statement.

“This is awesome,” Comaneci had said in a tweet sharing the video.

Jashika, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI.

–IANS

dm/vd