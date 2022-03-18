The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling against the ban to play Poland in a World Cup playoff match on March 24.

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying and their hopes to feature at the World Cup in Qatar later this year is almost over. However, it will not be confirmed till CAS makes a final decision.

The ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on participation of Russian national and club teams in European football competitions.

However, in a second blow in just a few days, the FUR failed in its proceedings against FIFA.

Both the decisions ensure Russia would not be allowed to play their qualifier against Poland and effectively end their chance of participating in the World Cup in Qatar later this year, reports dailymail.co.uk

In a statement on Friday, CAS said, “The president of the appeals arbitration division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the request filed by the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to stay, for the duration of the CAS proceedings, the execution of the FIFA Council’s decision to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in its competitions until further notice (the challenged decision).”

“Accordingly, the challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions. The CAS arbitration proceedings continue. A panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet,” the statement said.

That ruling means Spartak Moscow, the only Russian side left in the latter stages of the Europa League, were not allowed to play their last-16 match on Thursday and their opponents RB Leipzig received a bye.

CAS may yet rule to overturn FIFA and UEFA’s decisions when it makes its full judgment, which would see Russia reinstated.

