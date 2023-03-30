INDIA

Case against suspected bodyguard of fugitive Amritpal Singh in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

J&K Police said on Thursday that it has booked a suspected bodyguard of fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ leader, Amritpal Singh under the Arms Act in Kishtwar district.

Varinder Singh was booked under the Arms Act in connection with a gun licence issued to him in 2014 by the District Magistrate of Kishtwar, police said.

The Kishtwar district administration has cancelled Varinder Singh’s licence, and decided to probe as to how the former army jawan, who was sacked in 2015, obtained the licence and then kept renewing it from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said Varinder Singh, also known as Fauji, was part of a private security set up of Amritpal Singh, and a video clip recently showed Varinder Singh opening fire in the air.

After the clip appeared, the Punjab Police arrested him last week under the National Security Act and lodged him in a jail in Assam.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said: “We have lodged an FIR number 52/2023 under section 3/25/30 Arms Act and the provisions of IPC in police station Kishtwar.

“The details of the case have been sent to Punjab Police and we have sought documents from them. We will seek the presence of Varinder Singh, who will be brought here to conduct investigation and to find out how he reached here and how he got licence from here.

“He was a soldier and was terminated in 2015. After issuance, his gun licence was getting renewed. The licence has been validated till 2025 from Ramban, Reasi, Baramulla and Kathua districts.”

20230330-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man strangulates child, baby found alive in forest

    Farmers ‘reinforce’ protest site to guard against rain, storm

    Multi-lingual actress Pavithra Lokesh lodges complaint against stalking

    Saffron party not against Christians or any religion: Meghalaya BJP...