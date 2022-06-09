SOUTH ASIA

Case filed against 8 persons over B’desh depot fire

Police have registered a case against eight unidentified persons over the devastating fire at a container depot in Bangladesh’s Chittagong district on June 4, which claimed the lives of 44 people and injured more than 200 others.

Although the names of the eight persons were not immediately know, sources said that the accused are officials of the private BM Container Depot located in Sitakunda.

However, depot owner Mujibur Rahman was not among the eight accused, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has confirmed.

Despite being the owner, Rahman holds only 5 per cent shares of the depot.

Sitakunda Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ashraful Karim told IANS on Wednesday that the eight persons have been charged over negligence.

The devastating blaze broke out at about 10.30 p.m. on June 4 at the depot.

Authorities said that within 40 minutes of the raging fire, there was a massive explosion and the blaze spread from one container to the other due to the presence of explosive chemicals.

The victims included 13 fire fighters, the highest fatalities among fire personnel in a single incident.

The fire was completely doused on Wednesday.

