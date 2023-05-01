The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday registered a case against Isudan Gadhvi, the Gujarat chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), for his “misleading” tweet regarding the expenditure incurred on an episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Gadhvi posted a tweet on April 29, a day ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat’, in which he stated, “Mann Ki Baat’s one-day cost is Rs 8.3 crore! Rs 830 crores of 100 episodes, our taxes were blown by simply doing Mann Ki Baat! Now is the limit! BJP workers need to wake up and protest about this! That’s what most people hear!”.

Gadhvi later retracted the tweet.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Central government fact-checked the AAP leader’s claim and asserted it to be “false and without basis”.

The matter is still under investigation.

Further details are awaited.

