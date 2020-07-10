‘Sadak 2’ poster hurts Hindu sentiments, case filed against the Bhatts

A social activist and a lawyer has filed a complaint in the court of district judicial magistrate in Maharajganj district against filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and actress Alia Bhatt for hurting the sentiments of Hindus by using an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of ‘Sadak 2’ in a ‘disrespecting manner’.

Judicial magistrate Saurabh Pandey has fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing in the case which has been lodged under IPC Sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The petitioner, advocate Vinay Pandey, a resident of Maharajganj district, took exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, saying, “The poster of the movie ‘Sadak 2’ carries a photo of Mount Kailash considered pious by the Hindus since it is Lord Shankar’s abode, but unfortunately the names of the movie, producer, director and actress are placed above the mountain. Their names and the film’s name are given more importance than the pious mountain. The poster hurts the feelings of Hindus.”