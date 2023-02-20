A case has been filed against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera for his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference in Delhi.

The complaint was lodged by BJP MLC Mukesh Sharma at the Hazratganj Kotwali police station late on Monday.

Sharma said Khera talked about the Prime Minister’s late father Damodar Das Mool Chand Modi and made unsavoury remarks.

“Khera mocked Modi by linking his father’s name with the name of father of Gautam Adani. He made sarcastic comments on Narendra Modi,” he added.

The MLC said that Khera’s comments were punishable under the provision of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and his act was condemnable and reprehensible.

“In a democracy, there is a freedom of expression and of speech, but this does not allow one to mock at some person or speak about the family of the person,” he added.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central Zone), said police registered a case under IPC 153-A (promoting enmity), 500 (defamation) and 504 (breach of peace).

“An officer has been assigned the case and will be probing it,” she added.

20230221-043804