A case has been registered against a doctor and nursing staff of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida in connection with a child’s death due to alleged anesthetic overdose.

The victim, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, was admitted to the hospital because of a nose injury.

The child’s father alleged that she died due to an overdose of anesthesia administered by the doctors.

According to her family, the doctors bandaged the injury and advised plastic surgery to get rid of the scar on the child’s nose, for which her father had deposited an amount of Rs 60,000.

It is alleged that the staff announced her demise shortly after taking her into the operation theatre.

A case has been registered against the unknown doctor and nursing staff on behalf of the father’s complaint, on charges of death due to negligence, at Beta 2 Kotwali police station.

According to the police, the hospital management, doctor and nursing staff are being questioned.

