The Goa Police on Saturday registered a case against a club for allegedly playing loud music beyond the permissible time limit.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said: “Anjuna police station in North Goa has registered a case for playing loud music against the manager of Glory Club at Vagator after a complaint was received from the Member Secretary, Goa State Pollution Control Board.”

Dalvi said: “An offence under section 15 of Environment (Protection) Act 1986 and Section 5, 7 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 has been registered for playing loud music beyond the permissible time limit.”

“This is the third offence registered in the Anjuna Police Station jurisdiction within one month for causing noise pollution by playing loud music,” the police said.

Obeying the High Court’s direction, Goa police have started to act against those playing loud music beyond 10 p.m.

