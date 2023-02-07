INDIA

Case filed against Mohan Bhagwat in Bihar over ‘anti-pundit’ remark

A case has been filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district over his remark that “pundits divided society for their own benefits”.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a senior lawyer of Muzaffarpur, said: “The statement of Mohan Bhagwat has hurt the sentiments of Pundits. Hence, I have filed a case under various sections of IPC demanding action against him. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on February 20.”

Mohan Bhagwat, during an event on Ravidas Jayanti in Mumbai, said: “The castes were created by Pundits and not God. God has made every human-being equal but Pundits divided the society in castes for their own benefits.”

After Bahgwat’s remarks drew criticism, the Sangh clarified on Monday that with Pandits, Bhagwat meant intellectuals and not Brahmins.

