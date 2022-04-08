INDIA

Case filed against seer for hate speech in UP

Six days after video of a Hindu seer’s hate speech outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district went viral and sparked outrage, police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The Sitapur police said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that a case under relevant sections has been registered and further steps are being taken on the basis of witnesses’ statements.

The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2 when the seer, identified as Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

He also made some more objectionable comments.

It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque, he started giving the hate speech on a loudspeaker.

“I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her,” he is heard saying in the video.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) North, Rajiv Dikshit, had said that legal action will be taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidences that surface in the probe.

