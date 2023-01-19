An case was lodged against five prisoners in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district in connection with a birthday celebration and the illegal use of mobile phones inside the jail, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, rowdy sheeter Kiran aka Tamate’s birthday on January 14 was celebrated inside the Ramnagar district jail.

The accused posted photos on social media.

Following this, the police department took serious note of the development and Superintendent of Police of Ramnagar district Santosh Babu had paid a visit and inspected the prison.

During inspection, two mobiles were recovered from the jail.

The SP had also given a report to the ADGP (Prisons) about the negligence of the jail authorities in this connection.

The incident had created a public outrage among the public.

