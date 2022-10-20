INDIA

Case of Kerala policeman-turned-mango-thief settled amicably

NewsWire
0
0

After facing huge embarrassment, the Kerala Police on Thursday had a reprieve when a case involving a policeman stealing mangoes from a shop was amicably settled and the court allowed the settlement.

The erring policeman has been on the run since the first week of this month after committing the crime, and in-between talks began with the shopkeeper and finally the latter agreed to withdraw the case.

But the local police were not willing as they informed the Kanjirapally Judicial First Class Magistrate Court that it would send a wrong message to the society. The court on Thursday overruled that and allowed for the settlement of the case.

The shopkeeper informed the court that his loss was taken care of and hence he did not have any case.

The case pertains to a policeman, P.V.Shihab, who had stolen a 10kg box of mangoes from a shop near Kanjirapally on September 30. The act was caught on CCTV placed outside the shop. The mangoes were of a costly variety and each kg was priced over Rs 500.

When the shopkeeper came to open his shop, he soon realised that a box of mangoes was missing. He checked his CCTV and was aghast to find a policeman taking the box and driving away.

After the CCTV visual went viral, a probe was done by the local police and the Idukki Superintendent of Police ordered the suspension of the policeman.

After the viral news, Shihab, who is attached to the Idukki Armed Reserve camp police unit, disappeared and till date he remained untraced.

20221020-135804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahima joins Anupam for photo shoot: Laughs through the tears

    Chirag gives clarification on rape charges against party MP

    Punjab minister denied foreign tour to study green hydrogen

    Karnataka’s world-famous Jog Falls to get ropeway, night lighting