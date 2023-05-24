Another case of love jihad has come to light after the police detained one Imran Mansoori who posed as a Hindu boy named Rahul Gujjar to trap a minor Hindu girl in a relationship.

The boy was picked up from a hotel in the Budh Bazar area of the city.

The Police have filed an FIR against the accused and have booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

According to reports, the accused boy created a fake Instagram ID in the name of Rahul Gujjar. He then initiated a conversation with a Hindu minor girl who studies in 12th.

The boy reportedly trapped the girl in a love affair and asked her to meet him. Later the accused took her to a hotel in the Budh Bazar area of the city. The girl noticed the accused providing a different ID in the name of Imran.

When questioned, he said that he had created a fake ID card in the name of a Hindu so that people do not recognise him.

The hotel manager became suspicious hearing their conversation and noticed that the girl was a minor.

He soon contacted some members of the Hindu organisation and called the police. The police launched an inquiry and found that the accused was actually a Muslim boy and he had created a fake Instagram account in the name of a Hindu, to trap a girl in a love affair.

Police recovered photos of Hindu minor wearing Hijab from Imran’s phone.

The police later found out that his actual name was Imran Mansoori.

The police have booked the accused for cheating and trapping a Hindu minor girl. The case against the accused has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Further investigations are underway.

