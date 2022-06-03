INDIALIFESTYLE

Case registered for anti-national overtones in relation to Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under UA (P) Act for anti-national and communal overtones in relation to Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Friday.

“It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups,” a police officer said.

“Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, there by questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, besides such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K.”

“On the basis of above information received and for the purpose of identification of such groups/persons, FIR has been registered, it prima facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA (P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion.”

