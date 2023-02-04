ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Case registered in Vani Jayaram’s death

Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case under suspicious death over the passing away of noted playback singer, Vani Jayaram after she was found dead in the house on Saturday.

Vani Jayaram, after the passing away of her husband Jayaram in 2018, was living alone in her residence at Haddows road in Chennai.

A maidservant Malarkodi, who used to do daily chores at her residence, arrived at the home at 11 a.m. and even after the repeated ringing of the bell, there was no response from inside.

She immediately alerted Vani Jayaram’s sister Uma and both of them entered the house with duplicate keys and found her dead on the floor of her bedroom. She had bruise marks on her forehead. Police were informed and her body was taken to Kilpauk hospital, Chennai for postmortem.

However, a forensic team of Tamil Nadu police is conducting an inspection at the residence of Vani Jayaram.

When contacted, Shekhar Deshmukh, DCP, Triplicane told IANS that the police are conducting an investigation and further details will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

