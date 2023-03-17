HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Cases fewer but stay away from crowded places: Delhi govt over H3N2 infection

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday urged the people to stay away from crowded places over rising cases of Covid-19 and H3N2 influenza in the country.

‘Cases are fewer in government hospitals. 20 influenza cases have been found at Lok Nayak hospital and 8-10 cases in other hospitals. Beds were reserved during the Covid-19 pandemic. We haven’t released those beds,” he said while addressing the media.

The government also gave instructions to all districts for surveillance to monitor the cases of influenza and Covid-19.

“Viral peak is common during this season. The current influenza peak is impacting those who have been affected with Covid infection. Elderly above 65 years and children below five years of age need to be more careful,” said newly-appointed minister, adding that Centre has issued Covid advisory to six states, but Delhi is not among them.

However, we are issuing advisory on behalf of Delhi government that avoid going to crowded places, keep washing hands, and other preventive measures.

Bharadwaj also said that there are no plans to bring back the compulsory wearing of masks. “Soon, the government will start awareness programmes and will also create awareness through print, TV and FM advertisement,” he added.

20230317-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIIMS Dir receives second dose of Covid Vaccine at hospital

    NIB playing vital role in ensuring only quality products reach health...

    Surging dengue cases leave K’taka health dept in a tizzy

    Hry minister warns private hospitals against overcharging