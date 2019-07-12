Cases of theft during weddings have declined in Delhi: Minister

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of thefts during marriage ceremonies in the national capital has declined as only 13 such cases were reported in 2018, while the number was 21 in 2017.

“As reported by Delhi Police, the number of theft cases in marriage ceremonies reported to them during 2017 and 2018 are 21 and 13, respectively, i.e. a decline of 38%. Of these 34 cases, 11 have been worked out and 21 persons have been arrested,” Reddy said in reply to a written question.

Reddy said Delhi Police has initiated many measures to prevent and expeditiously detect crimes, including ensuring adequate police arrangements at marriage venues on request and during marriage seasons, sensitisation and briefing of police station staff to be on the lookout for baggage lifters, thieves and snatchers.

