Cash awards offered in Kerala for proving ‘The Kerala Story’ plot true

NewsWire
Amid the controversy surrounding the upcoming film “The Kerala Story”, the youth wing of a leading state party and two individuals separately promised cash awards for those who prove its storyline correct and provide facts.

The film starring Adah Sharma, slated to release on May 5, claims that around 32,000 women have gone missing from Kerala after being brainwashed, converted and sent for terror missions in India and abroad.

P.K. Firoz, chief of the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of IUML, the second-largest member of the Congress-led UDF, said they will give Rs 1 crore if those who made the film prove the storyline to be actually correct.

The second announcement came from a blogger, K. Nazeer Hussain.

He said that he would “give Rs 10 lakh to anyone who can produce evidence that women were converted and forced to join the Islamic State”.

Lawyer, and also an actor, Shukkur, wrote on Facebook that he would also give “Rs 11 lakh to anyone who will name the Kerala women who were converted, and then joined the Islamic State”.

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, the ruling CPI-M-led Left and the UDF demanded that the film should not be screened. Kerala Culture Minister, Saji Cherian said “if ‘The Kerala Story’ is screened, people should boycott it”.

He also said that legal action would be taken.

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen. It traces the journey of four female college students in Kerala who become part of Islamic State.

The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

20230501-224602

