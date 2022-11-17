AAP MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Thursday said allegations levelled against him in connection with cash for ticket row are vague.

After reaching the office of ACB , Delhi, which has summoned him as accused in the matter, the MLA told media persons: “Om Singh is also not my relative. My wife is Pandey.”

The ACB team led by senior officials will confront Tripathi with testimonies and digital evidences collected during the probe.

On Wednesday, the ACB had arrested three persons, Om Singh, reportedly a relative of Tripathi, and his associates Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey, PA of Tripathi, and Prince Raghuvanshi for allegedly selling MCD tickets for Kamla Nagar Ward (No 69) for Rs 90 lakh.

They were placed under arrest under section 7/13 of POC Act and 171 (E) of IPC.

Since his name was taken by complainant Gopal Khari, Tripathi has been summoned to join the investigation.

“The accused were arrested for accepting bribe for giving AAP’s ticket for MCD election to Shobha Khari, wife of Gopal Khari, for Ward No. 69, Kamla Nagar,” said Madhur Verma, the DCP, ACB.

On November 14, Gopal Khari a resident of Kamla Nagar, Delhi approached Anti-Corruption Branch with the grievance that he was associated with Aam Aadmi Party as an active worker since 2014 and on November 9, he met Tripathi, with the request to secure Councilor ticket from for his wife Shobha Khari.

The complainant further stated that Tripathi demanded a bribe of Rs 90 lakh for the same.

“Khari paid bribe amount of Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Rajesh Gupta (MLA Wazirpur), at his instance. Khari assured Tripathi that the remaining 35 lakhs will be paid by him after getting the ticket. On November 12, Khari did not find the name of his wife in the list of contesting Councilors released by Aam Aadmi Party as the ticket from his ward was given to some other person. Thereafter, Om Singh contacted the complainant and assured him that the ticket will be given to him in next elections. He also offered to return his money (bribe amount). Khari also submitted audio and video recordings of his alleged dealings during payment and return of the bribe amount,” the ACB official said.

“After receiving the complaint, the ACB formed a team to nab the accused. On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, the ACB team laid a trap at the residence of Khari where accused Singh and his associates Pandey and Raghuvanshi were caught red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses when they came to return the bribe amount of Rs 33 lakh out of total 35 lakh received by them on behalf of Tripathi,” the official said.

“The bribe amount of Rs 33 lakh has been seized. Further investigation is on,” the official said.

