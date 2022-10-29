INDIA

‘Cash’ gift to journos on Diwali dents Karnataka CM’s image

Controversy over Karnataka CMO’s alleged “cash” gifts to journalists on Diwali has dented Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s image, say party insiders.

According to sources, Bommai’s close associates allegedly distributed a box containing sweets and Rs 1-2.50 lakh in cash to senior journalists in the state. Following the incident, the social media is abuzz with memes and reactions trolling the chief minister for bribing the mediapersons.

The social media posts have also targeted journalists branding them as “shameless” and asking them to return the cash.

Disappointed over exclusion from it, some of the journalists highlighted the issue, whereas some of the senior journalists returned the gifts.

Two of the editors have also written to Chief Minister Bommai condemning the act. However, the chief minister claimed that he was unaware of the development. He also called up the editors and apologised, the sources said.

Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishat organisation has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against CMO for trying to bribe journalists.

Meanwhile, opposition party Congress has targetted ruling BJP over the issue and demanded a probe into it.

