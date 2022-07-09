As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department are conducting raids at the house of NBCC’s former General Manager in Noida, the officials of Delhi Jal Board have also been named as an accused in the case.

The raid continues since Friday evening at the residence of D.K. Mittal in Sector-19, Noida.

The CBI said that a total Rs 1.2 crore in cash and cash counting machines were also recovered during the raids.

The CBI added that they have registered a case against five Delhi Jal Board officials — Jagdish Kumar Arora, P.K. Gupta, Sushil Kumar Goel, Ashok Sharma, Ranjit Kumar and D.K. Mittal, the former General Manager, NBCC (India), NBCC Project Executive Sadhan Kumar and a private firm NKG Infrastructure Limited.

A CBI official said that the accused persons had conspired to provide undue favour to NKG Infrastructure Limited and had made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible).

A tender NIT 22 was issued in December 2017, for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters and corresponding O&M operations for five years of Delhi Jal Board.

The accused and NKG Infrastructure Limited with the help of false certificates and fabricated deviation statement issued by NBCC qualified and bagged a tender worth Rs 38.02 crore.

The CBI official said that they conducted raids at 10 locations in NCR at the premises of the accused which led to a recovery of incriminating documents and digital evidences.

Cash worth Rs 1.5 crore, jewellery worth Rs 1.2 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 69 lakh and various property documents were also recovered from the residence of the former NBCC General Manager.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20220709-170402