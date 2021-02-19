Manipur Police on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to an arrest in connection with the grenade attack at a newspaper office in Imphal last week.

The identity of the informant would be kept confidential, it assured.

“An unidentified woman, suspected to be a collaborator or member of an extremist outfit, riding a two-wheeler, hurled a Chinese hand grenade into the office of the ‘Poknapham’ vernacular newspaper on Saturday evening, but fortunately it did not detonate,” a police official, who did not want to be identified, said.

Meanwhile, normal work in the offices of the newspapers and television channels started from Friday as the agitating editors and journalists on Thursday called off their indefinite agitation spearheaded by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM).

The indefinite agitation was launched by editors and journalists on Sunday to protest the attack.

“The joint meeting of AMWJU and EGM on Thursday, condemning the grenade attack, decided not to publish any press releases of any extremist outfits which have been issuing different versions on certain issues,” a spokesman of the agitating media fraternity said.

Police are yet to make any headway in the ongoing probe, while no extremist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A total of 32 newspapers, mostly vernacular, are published daily from Manipur and there are several cable-based television channels.

–IANS

