The cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday passed an annual budget of Rs 912 crore for the next fiscal at its executive meeting held in Amritsar, a decline of Rs 69 crore from the present fiscal that was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The budget, which is a deficit of Rs 44.66 crore, has an estimated income of Rs 871 crore, mainly coming from donations and offerings.

The SGPC, considered a mini-parliament of Sikh religious affairs, also passed a resolution urging the United Nations to observe 2021 as International Human Rights Year to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur.

It urged the Central government to declare his birth anniversary as ‘Religious Tolerance Day’, besides constructing a memorial on the lines of Virasat-E-Khalsa in his memory.

The SGPC also asked the Central government to repeal the three farm laws.

It also demanded reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which links the last resting place of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Narowal district in Pakistan’s Punjab province with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

–IANS

