INDIA

Cash van guard shot dead, money looted in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A cash van guard was shot dead and the money looted by an armed assailant near Jagatpur flyover in North Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 5 p.m. regarding a firing incident and loot of a cash van, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“At around 4.50 p.m, one cash van had arrived at ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash. One person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away taking the money,” the official said.

“The guard was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police teams are on the spot,” said the official.

More details are awaited

20230110-183201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishal Batra recalls moment he reached ‘Batra Top’ where he lost...

    Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F to grace ‘Bigg Boss 16’ stage this...

    Bihar minister’s nephew arrested on murder charge

    PM Fasal Beema Yojana to be delivered at doorsteps