A cash van guard was shot dead and around Rs 8 lakh looted by an armed assailant near Jagatpur flyover in north Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased guard has been identified as Jai Singh.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 5 p.m. regarding a firing incident and loot of a cash van, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“At around 4.50 p.m, one cash van had arrived at ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash. One person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away taking the money,” the official said.

“The guard was declared dead at the hospital,” said the official.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said, adding that several police teams are working on the case and scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused.

20230110-225802