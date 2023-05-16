INDIA

Cashier booked for embezzlement in Lucknow’s Gandhi Ashram

NewsWire
0
0

The cashier of the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow’s Hazratganj has been accused of embezzling over Rs 32 lakhs of the institution.

An office-bearer of the society handling the work, Arvind Kumar Srivastava, has lodged a case with the Hazratganj police.

In his complaint, Srivastava stated that the cashier Bhadra Narain, who is a native of Sant Kabirnagar, had embezzled Rs 32.85 lakhs.

“Bhadra Narain kept withdrawing cash by making false entries in the cash book and by overwriting the brochures for a long period of time. His misdeed was exposed in an internal probe,” said the complaint.

He further said that the act of the cashier was an economic offence.

The accused was employed for over 10 years, said the police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had done overwriting on the balance sheets, and then used the net to withdraw the cash.

The accused oversaw Gandhi Ashram Khadi Emporium, and its other outlets in Nishatganj, Aashiana.

Police said that it seems the accused was duping the organisation for 10 years.

SHO, Hazratganj, Akhilesh Mishra, said that police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and forgery against the cashier.

20230516-123604

