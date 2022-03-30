INDIA

Cashier killed in Bihar’s Darbhanga while resisting robbery bid

After the murder of a trader in Patna for Rs 1,000, a cashier of a private firm was shot dad in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Wednesday as he resisted a robbery bid, police said.

The incident occurred at Friends Colony under Laheriasarai police station around 1 p.m. as the Jata Shankar Chaudhary, the cashier of Redient India Pvt Ltd, was on his way to the bank to deposit Rs 12 lakh cash.

“The robbers intercepted him on the way to the bank and tried to snatch the bag containing the money but Chaudhary put up stiff resistance. Eventually, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot him at close range,” Laheriasarai SHO Hari Narayan Singh said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled towards adjoining Samastipur district.

In another incident of loot, a group of armed men robbed Rs 15 lakh at gun point in Rohtas district on Wednesday afternoon.

Upendra Singh, a cashier of Karwandia fuel station under the Mofussil police station on NH 19 Grand Trunk road, was on the way to the bank to deposit money.

Rohtas’ SDPO, Sadar, Santosh Kumar Rai, said: “Two bike-borne assailants, who were waiting outside the bank, executed the snatching on the gun point. They easily took the bag and fled from the spot without facing any resistance.”

In these cases, the robbers gauged that with banks in Bihar closed for the last couple of days due to employees’ strike, various businesses would seen a large amount of cash collected in the last two days and employees would go to banks to deposit it.

