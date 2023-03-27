ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Cast of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

NewsWire
0
0

TV actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who are seen playing the role of DCP Virat Chavan and Paakhi in the show, ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, celebrated the completion of 800 episodes of their show.

Recalling the journey, they shared their working experience with the entire team of the fictional drama.

Neil said: “I am feeling very grateful and humbled about our show reaching a milestone of 800 episodes. It’s a celebration of hard work. There’s still a very long way to go and this is very encouraging. My team and I are going to work even harder to make sure we keep seeing such milestones.”

The show is going through several twist and the story that started with three lead characters Sai Joshi, played by Ayesha Singh, Paakhi, portrayed by Aishwarya, and Virat, played by Neil, has been through several twists and now with the entry of Harshad Arora as Satya Adhikari in the life of Sai has brought a new turn in the entire story.

Sharing her excitement, Aishwarya said: “It feels like we are shooting our first episode and now it’s 800, never ever imagined that I could be part of a successful show which has given me a lot, be it in reel or real life which become a turning point in my career. It has been a great journey, I have learnt a lot as an actor and am still learning. ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and Pakhi will remain with me forever, always will be close to my heart, I really feel blessed and yes hearty congratulations to all our fandoms too.”

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

20230327-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajamouli keeps his promise, shakes a leg at ‘RRR’ success bash

    Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ had 5,000 costumes, 500 turbans used during shoot

    ‘Scam 1992’ is top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated...

    Had a lovely time working with fellow composers: Simon King on...