Cast of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ mighty excited as show completes 3 yrs

The comedy show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has completed three years and this came as a great achievement for the entire cast and crew. They share about these years and what they love most about the sitcom.

Expressing his excitement on completing the 3 years, actor Yogesh Tripathi, essaying the role of Daroga Happu Singh says: “Personally, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is a life-changing experience. The show is a living example of my successful journey in the industry.

“I feel proud when fans across the country refer to me as Happu instead of Yogesh. This potentially also talks about the strong connection of the character with the audience but also acknowledges the hard work of the team involved in making the show.”

Actress Kamna Pathak, who plays Dabang Dulhaniya Rajesh, shares: “Right from the commencement, I had a strong feeling that this show will create many benchmarks. To see my expectations turning into reality is an irreplaceable feeling. Rajesh is very dear to me as it has given me a special identity in this industry. I truly enjoy essaying Rajesh and having fun while portraying this character.”

Katori Amma essayed by the actress Himani Shivpuri cannot hold on to her excitement.

She says: “I have been in this industry for almost four decades and have played numerous characters, but Katori Amma will always be my most cherished role. These three years have been no less than a roller coaster ride, as we as a team faced a global pandemic and yet came back stronger with a single motto to make our viewers laugh. Cheers to three years of teamwork, creativity, laughter and madness.”

The show’s producer, Sanjay Kohli, of Edit II Productions, shares: “The show is our baby, and watching it grow and turn into such a big success makes me feel extremely proud and content. The idea of creating a show that can instantly lift anyone’s mood has been accomplished with ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

20220305-160604