Popular actress Sakshi Tanwar, who is playing the lead Sheel in web series ‘Mai’ talks about her recent visit to the capital along with the entire cast.

The series features Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Raima Sen, among others.

Talking about the show and her visit to Delhi, Sakshi shares: “I was very excited to be in Delhi. No matter how many times you visit it, this city always welcomes you warmly. This time, I was here to promote our labor of love – ‘Mai’.”

“Thrilled to have interacted with fans and shared the love. All of us have put our best foot forward and I hope we receive a lot of love and appreciation from the fans and viewers.”

Actress Raima Sen also shares her happiness on being part of the show and her recent visit.

“Excited to have promoted our show in Delhi! ‘Mai’ is very close to my heart and it makes me so happy to share our journey with everyone. Working on ‘Mai’ has been a very creatively satisfying process and we just hope that the viewers enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

‘Mai’ is co-directed by Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal. While briefing about his recent visit to the Capital, Atul says it is like homecoming for him.

“Delhi is my hometown, so I’m always happy to visit the city, even if it’s on a super tight schedule. However, this time it was extra special because I was here to chat about our upcoming release ‘Mai’,” he adds.

‘Mai’ will stream from April 15 on Netflix.

20220410-141808