TV actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav have all the reasons to celebrate as their show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ has successfully completed 100 episodes. It is a story of two different personalities Ravi, played by Fahmaan and Pratiksha, essayed by Kritika.

While Gurpreet is seen as Ravi’s childhood friend, Keerti Sachdeva, Akash on the other hand Akash is seen as IPS aspirant Malhar Thakur, who is all set to marry Pratiksha.

Known for his role in the popular show ‘Imlie’, Fahmaan said: “As we celebrate the completion of 100 episodes, I am incredibly grateful to God and our viewers for showing love to Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. We spend a lot of time and attention bringing in something new in each episode, and having an audience that appreciates it is uplifting and fulfilling. The cast and crew have been tremendously supportive throughout the show’s tenure.”

While ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ actress Kritika, seen as Pratiksha in the show, added about the achievement and said that the show has given her a lot of fame and she is grateful to the audience and the entire team for supporting her.

“Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii is a very special show for all of us. It is a pleasure to work with such a great team that wants to give its 100 per cent and having done that for a single episode, we’ve now arrived on the 100th one.”

“I thank the audience for their continuous support since the show’s premiere. I’d also like to thank the cast and staff for making this show super memorable. I hope the audience keeps showering their love on us,” she concluded.

‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ airs on Colors.

20230420-185403