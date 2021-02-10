The cast and characters of the upcoming series The Married Woman was revealed on Wednesday in a unique manner on social media. The characters were introduced to netizens with their characteristics marked on their faces.

The Married Woman is based on author Manju Kapur’s bestseller novel by the same name, and features Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja.

Unveiling the posters, the makers shared posters featuring Ridhi, Monica, Imaad, and Suhas as their characters Astha, Peeplika, Aijaz, and Hemant respectively.

The series, which will be released on ALTBalaji and Zee5, and will stream from March 8.

The streaming platforms had earlier launched a video featuring author Kapur. In the video, she narrated her journey as a writer and throws light on the issues faced by a married woman in the 1990s, and how it is still relevant in 2021.

–IANS

ym/vnc