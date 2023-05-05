INDIA

Caste-based census will happen at any cost: Lalu

A day after the Patna High Court put an interim stay on the caste-based survey, RJD national president Lalu Prasad said the survey is the demand of a majority of people and will happen at any cost.

In a series of tweets (in Hindi) on Friday, Lalu Prasad said that it was a “clever move by the BJP to stop the caste-based survey”.

“The caste-based census is a demand of the majority of people and it will happen at any cost. BJP is scared of counting majority backward class people.

“Those who are opposing the caste-based survey are also against equality and humanity. They are the supporters of poverty, unemployment, backwardness, social and financial inequality.

“The people of the country are aware of the clever moves of the BJP,” he said.

The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are claiming that the caste-based census was started after the unanimous decision in the all-party meeting in Patna. On the other hand, BJP leaders are claiming that the Nitish Kumar government failed to put their case in the court.

