INDIA

Caste-based survey will happen at any cost: Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday said that caste-based survey will be completed at any cost in the state.

He said that the state government may make a law and then complete the caste-based census.

“Our government and chief minister are firm on caste based surveys. We have filed a petition in Supreme court seeking speedy hearing of this case. We are hopeful that a decision would come in our favour. If necessary, we could also make a law in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) to complete the caste-based survey,” Chaudhary said.

“There is no threat to the privacy of common people through a caste-based survey. Some people are misleading the masses that caste based survey may breach their privacy,” he said.

“We have documents pertaining to caste based surveys so far which are preserved safely. After the interim stay, we are looking for the legal option to complete the survey. The Patna high court had said that if caste based survey was the unanimous decision of every political party, then why state government has not made the law before conducting it. If the Supreme Court’s decision would not come in our favour, we would pass a law in Bihar Vidhan Sabha and then complete the survey,” Chaudhary said.

On May 4, the Patna High Court had put an interim stay on caste based census and also rejected the plea of state government for speedy hearing of this case.

The Patna high court had listed the matter for hearing on July 3.

20230512-155404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UNSC failed to act against some terror cases due to political...

    UP: Girl found dead at wedding venue was killed by cousin

    KTR surprises TRS worker’s daughter on birthday

    Sumaiyya’s hat-trick powers Maharashtra to 6-0 win; Bihar, Odisha, Delhi win