In another issue of caste rivalry in Tamil Nadu, the state police is providing protection for the construction of drainage in a Dalit settlement as caste Hindus are objecting to it.

The Hindus are objecting as the drainage that is being constructed is passing through an area where they live. The incident is taking place in Ottarpalayam panchayat in Annur taluk of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.

Tension has gripped the village as a group of people belonging to caste Hindus were objecting to the construction of a drainage channel from a Dalit settlement. Village panchayat officials told IANS that while the objections were raised citing that the drainage would overflow during rainy season and when the officials assured that the construction would be done properly and no overflow would take place, they came up with other reasons.

A village panchayat official, who does not want to be named, told IANS that the issue was clearly caste and the caste Hindus do not want a drainage channel from the Dalit colony to pass through their settlement.

R. Maheswaran, a person belonging to the Dalit settlement while speaking to IANS said, “During the rainy season the drainage overflows and we wanted a proper drainage system. We petitioned the panchayat and an amount of Rs 12.5 lakhs was sanctioned. A tender was called and work was to commence in May 2023 but a section of caste Hindus opposed. They said that the 210 metres drainage channel passes through their area and won’t be allowed. We have now complained to the district authorities and police protection has been provided for the construction of the channel”.

Sources in the Coimbatore rural police told IANS, “A peace talk was held between the Village panchayat officials and the caste Hindus. The caste Hindus agreed initially but later backed out and the police had to provide protection for the construction of the drainage channel. The work commenced on Monday and we will provide protection and 40 cops are deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incidents.”

