Catch up on some fitness inspiration

New Delhi Dec 12 (IANSlife) Being fitter is on almost everyones new years resolutions list, and with 2020 around the corner, it is a matter of time before you motivate yourself to get started.

Fitness is a commitment, requires discipline and in case you’ve fallen off the motivation wagon, here are a few words of advice from the best athletes in the country from three of India’s leading athletes and one fitness industry expert.

Meant for aspiring athletes, fitness aficionados and beginners alike, they push you to keep at your goal of fitness.

A positive mindset is necessary

O.P. Karhana, the star Indian shot putter says, “Physical and mental fitness play very important roles in our lives and I believe every person should work out at least thrice a week minimum. Every aspiring athlete or fitness enthusiast should change their workout routine every month. If you continue to follow the same workout schedule for 5-6 weeks, your body will adapt to it. You will end up burning less calories and build less muscle than before. My advice: Set your pace, then slow down and repeat. The key funda to stay fit is to keep your thought process positive. Feeding yourself with positive energy will help you reach your goals”.

Consistency is key

Annu Rani, Indian javelin star, says,” The hardest part about working out is working out consistently. Expecting too much, very soon only leads to frustration. Instead of focusing on results only, focus on consistency. Everyone has hard days when you are injured or drained or just not motivated still try and push yourself. Also, participating regularly in a strength training program can reduce the risk of sports-related injuries in young athletes”.

Be disciplined and push yourself

B. Sai Praneeth, World Badminton Champion and Indian badminton player says, “Fitness is an integral part of an individual’s life. Every aspiring athlete or fitness enthusiast has to adhere to a primary regime that demands a certain level of discipline and consistency. Budding athletes should start out slow and be focused towards their goal to achieve desired results. Training under right supervision with a professional trainer and at a trusted center plays a huge role in the progress. While there will be challenges and obstacles that may test you along the way, it is important to push yourself further and not let those let you down”

‘Fit’ is not just a trend, but a lifestyle

Dhara Tanna, Senior Vice president of Fitternity, a fitness discovery and booking platform that is available as an app, says “Fitness is becoming increasingly popular and more people are looking to get healthy and fit. However, it is imperative to not just treat this as a passing trend but rather look at it as a focused mindset shift.”

–IANS

sj/tb