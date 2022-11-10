INDIA

Catering staff beaten at wedding over ‘mutton’ in Bihar’s Supaul

NewsWire
0
0

At least 13 catering staff were injured after the hosts allegedly beat them up at a wedding in Bihar’s Supaul district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in an area under the Triveniganj police station on Wednesday evening after a group repeatedly demanded mutton during the marriage ceremony.

One of the victims, Mannu Kumar, while interacting with media persons in Triveniganj sub-divisional hospital, said: “We were serving mutton to guests in the marriage ceremony. A group of 4 to 5 persons repeatedly demanded mutton. We were serving them but they used abusive language against us. When we objected, they got into in a verbal duel.

“Soon youths from the bride’s side arrived there. They got angry at us and started physically assaulting us. Three of us were badly injured in that attack, while the other 10 have minor injuries.”

Apart from Mannu Kumar, the other two critically injured catering staff are Ajay Kumar and Sumit Kumar, and they are admitted to the same hospital.

Hospital duty officer, Dr Dipak Kumar, said: “Three persons were admitted in the hospital. They are badly injured. We have started the treatment.”

The victims have registered a written complaint in Triveniganj police station. The matter is under investigation.

20221110-235006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal seeks rescue of 130 people from Ukraine

    K.T. Jaleel Pakistani spy, let him live there: Kerala BJP chief

    Jagan Reddy launches campaign to boost tourism in AP

    Combating Covid 1st task of new govt: Assam CM