Catherine Zeta-Jones: ‘I love Lionel Messi’

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has said that she loves Lionel Messi, and her husband Michael Douglas is “fine” with it.

The 53-year-old actress added her husband Douglas, 78, is “fine” with her admiration for the Paris Saint-Germain player, 35, who led Argentina side to World Cup victory on Sunday, scoring twice to help his side beat France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Zeta-Jones, who cheered on Argentina from her US home, said on Instagram: “The best match I have ever seen, ever!!! Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you.

“But you have to understand, I Love MESSI and the best bit?….my husband is just fine with it. no need to….so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!! What a guy! Doesn’t care about my Messi posters all over the house, like….super cool.”

Zeta-Jones, who has two children with her husband of 22 years Douglas, also posted a video of her TV as Argentina’s players wept tears of joy after their victory, while she could be heard singing: “Ole, Ole, Ole!”

Messi said after the win, which is being hailed as the greatest World Cup final in the history of the tournament: “It took so long, but here it is. We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it.

“Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

