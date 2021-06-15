Catherine Zeta-Jones says her husband Michael Douglas and she are about to become empty nesters, a term the actress finds cold but when she really sits down and thinks about it, it gives her joy to be one.

An empty nester refers to a parent whose children have grown up and left home, and Zeta-Jones made the comment on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, when the host asked her how she felt about the fact that her daughter was 18 and about to go off to college.

“It’s so bizarre because both my stepmom, Michael and I are just about to become empty nesters. That word for me that term was so cold. What do you mean empty nest, they’re not going anywhere, they’re just going off to school. When I really sit down and think about it, it gives me joy to be an empty nester,” Zeta-Jones replied.

She talked about her mother: “I see what both Michael and I have done. Look I’m not bragging, you never know as a parent. I had a mother who was a wonderful blueprint of what a mother should be. Strict, but gave good freedom. It was manners and discipline. She gave us a long leash, but we never ever tried to get off the leash. You can go and have fun.”

“Go and explore but these are the parameters. With my children, I tried to instil those qualities. The best I can!” Zeta-Jones said on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airs on Zee Cafe in India.

