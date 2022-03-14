Catherine Zeta-Jones joins original series ‘National Treasure’

Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a leading role in the series ‘National Treasure’.

The news about original series was announced by Disney Branded Television and Disney+ Hotstar.

The live-action series is an expansion of the ‘National Treasure’ movie franchise centres on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wantsand she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a multi-award-winning actress whose talents range from film to theater. She garnered an Academy Award for her portrayal of the scandalous Velma Kelly, in the screen adaptation of ‘Chicago’.

Catherine was also nominated for a Golden Globe and took home the Critics’ Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her critically acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s ‘A Little Night Music’.

