ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Catherine Zeta-Jones unsure if ‘Wednesday’ will get Season 2

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t know whether ‘Wednesday’ will be renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The 53-year-old actress portrays matriarch Morticia Addams in the Netflix series that stars Jenna Ortega in the title role of the gothic teenager but admitted that the cast is unaware if more episodes are on the horizon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We have no idea!” she told E! News when asked if there will be a season two.

Her comments come just days after former ‘Stuck in the Middle’ actress Jenna said that she had always been compared to Wednesday – who first appeared as a cartoon character alongside her gothic family in a 1930s comic strip – but she still had to make some “physical” adjustments to be able to carry off the role.

She said, “People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour but I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself. She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it’s not coming out of malicious intent.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Chicago’ star is now playing black market antiques dealer Billie Pearce, in upcoming Disney+ series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’, which is set to stream from Wednesday, December 14 and explained it was “fun to have a little darker side” with the part.

The actress said: “When Jerry Bruckheimer called, I was thinking, ‘What am I gonna play in it? And then they told me that I will be playing this badass antiques dealer, black market trader who is looking for this treasure and is in a cat and mouse game with the leading lady. I was like, ‘Yo, stop, this sounds like fun.’ “

20221214-104604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ trailer

    B’desh actress, who alleged rape bid, now accused of vandalism at...

    ‘I love every curve’: Pierce Brosnan replies to trolls for body...

    Ashley Judd injured in Congo, gets shifted to facility in South...