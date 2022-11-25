INDIA

Cattle Scam: Anubrata Mondal’s judicial custody extended till Dec 9

A special CBI court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district President Anubrata Mondal till December 9 in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The hearing lasted for a very brief period since Mondal’s counsel did not move any bail plea on behalf of his client, as was done during the previous hearings in the matter.

Meanwhile, ED sleuths, who had arrested Mondal, might have to wait for few more days to take Mondal to New Delhi for questioning, as the hearing in this matter at Delhi High Court was postponed on Friday till December 1.

After Mondal refused to accept and sign the arrest memo after being arrested by the ED, the central agency made an appeal to the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi for transit remand to take Mondal to the national capital.

However, Mondal’s counsel challenged ED’s plea at Rouse Avenue Court and moved to Delhi High Court.

On Friday, Mondal’s counsel Somnath Chattaraj said, “We are considering approaching a higher court in the matter that’s why we did not move any bail plea today. We have already applied to the court for copies related to the charge sheets filed in the matter.”

