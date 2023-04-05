INDIA

Cattle scam: CBI likely to confiscate Abdul Latif’s properties

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to confiscate the properties of an absconding accused in the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam, Abdul Latif, whose name has surfaced again in connection with the murder of coal trader and BJP leader Raju Jha.

According to CBI, Latif was an “extremely close confidant” of Trinamool Congress strongman and party’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal.

Mondal is currently in judicial custody in Delhi for his alleged involvement in the cattle-smuggling scam.

CBI records suggest that Latif, who was mainly responsible for monitoring the smooth passage of smuggled cattle from a cattle-trading hub in Birbhum district to the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district, went absconding when Mondal was arrested in August last year.

In fact, he went absconding immediately after he was summoned by the CBI for questioning.

A source in the know of things said since Latif neither surrendered to the court, nor applied for any anticipatory bail, it has cleared the way for CBI to officially declare Latif of as “absconding” and subsequently go for confiscation of his property.

Raju Jha, a BJP leader and coal trader, who was shot dead on April 1 evening by unidentified assailants on NH-19 in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, was travelling from Durgapur to Kolkata in a Toyota SUV registered in Latif’s name.

Jha was travelling along with his associate Brotin Bandopadhyay on that day in the vehicle owned by Latif.

20230405-173603

