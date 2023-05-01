INDIA

Cattle scam: CBI questions rice mill owner close to kingpin Enamul Haque

Robin Tibrewal, a rice mill owner based out of Birbhum district in West Bengal, was on Monday questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the alleged multi- crore cattle smuggling scam.

This is the second time that the central agency has questioned Tibrewal, known to be a close associate of the alleged kingpin of the scam, Enamul Haque.

Sources said that the CBI has tracked certain bank transactions to the account of Tibrewal from Haque Industries Limited, which is owned by Enamul Haque.

“There were some inward credits to the account of Tiberwal from Haque Industries Limited. A large amount from that account was debited again just after the money was credited. So, Tibrewal needed to be questioned about the details the transactions in his bank account,” a CBI officer said.

The central agency believes that the huge amounts first credited to the bank account of Tibrewal and subsequently debited from there were the proceeds of the alleged cattle-smuggling scam.

Currently, Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, his daughter Sukanya Mondal, bodyguard Sehgal Hossain and chartered accountant Manish Kothari are in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

While the Enforcement Department (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the alleged scam, is trying to extract information from Anubrata Mondal and his daughter in Delhi, the CBI has expedited its actions here by questioning other suspects in the matter.

