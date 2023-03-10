A Delhi court on Friday extended Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by 11 days in connection with the ongoing probe into the West Bengal’s multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

Special Judge Rakesh Kumar of the Rouse Avenue Courts had, on Wednesday, remanded Mondal to the ED’s custody till March 10.

During the hearing on Friday, Special Judge Raghubir Singh allowed ED plea for 11 days remand extension.

Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana for ED argued that interrogation is necessary to confront him (Mondal) with several accused and witnesses in the case.

Representing Mondal, advocate Mudit Jain submitted that the investigations conducted are closed door investigations without any sight visit, which makes them lazy and unenterprising.

On Tuesday, the ED first took Mondal to their national headquarters and later to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital for medical check-up.

During the course of the hearing, the ED counsel had sought 14-day custody for Mondal.

However, after hearing all the parties, the judge had remanded Mondal to ED custody till March 10.

The judge had ordered that the accused will undergo a medical examination daily till March 10 and his counsels will be allowed to meet him daily for 30 minutes during the interim period.

