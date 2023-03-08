A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody in connection with the ongoing probe into the West Bengal’s multi-crore cattle smuggling scam, till March 10.

Special Judge Rakesh Kumar of the Rouse Avenue Courts directed the agency to produce the accused next before the regular court for further proceedings in the matter.

On Tuesday, the ED first took Mondal to their national headquarters and later to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital for medical check-up.

During the course of the hearing, the ED counsel sought 14-day custody for Mondal.

However, after hearing all the parties, the judge remanded Mondal to ED custody.

The judge ordered that the accused will undergo a medical examination daily till March 10 and his counsels will be allowed to meet him daily for 30 minutes during the interim period.

