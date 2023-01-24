INDIA

Cattle scam: ED hopeful as Delhi court rejects Anubrata’s bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal is now hopeful of taking Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to Delhi for questioning after the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital rejected the latter’s bail plea on Tuesday.

However, sources said that ED will have to wait for a decision of the Delhi High Court on this count.

“Mondal had adopted the path of approaching multiple courts to stop us from taking him to Delhi for questioning. Accordingly, his counsels moved bail pleas in both Rouse Avenue Court and Delhi High Court. Now with the Rouse Avenue Court rejecting his bail petition, the first hurdle is clear. We will now have to wait for the Delhi High Court’s decision on this count,” said a legal associate of the central agency.

Mondal’s bodyguard Sehgal Hossain, who was also arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling scam, is currently under judicial custody at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Sources said that the reason why the ED is so keen to take Mondal to the national capital is to place him face-to-face with Hossain and question the two together.

The hearing in the matter was scheduled at Delhi High Court on Monday. However, it did not happen because of the absence of the judge concerned and the next date of hearing has been scheduled on February 2.

Mondal is currently under judicial custody at the Asansol Special Correctional Home.

