Kripamoy Nandi, the superintendent of Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to New Delhi for questioning.

The correctional home housed Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal before he was taken to New Delhi this month in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam,

The central agency sleuths sent an email communique to Nandi late Wednesday night on this count. ED sources said that Nandi has been asked to be present at the central agency’s headquarter at New Delhi on April 5.

Nandi has acknowledged to the media persons of receiving the summons from the central agency. He said that he will be informing his higher authorities and act according to instructions passed down to him.

Since Anubrata Mondal, also the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August last year in connection to the cattle smuggling scam, the Asansol Special Correctional Home became his shelter. His matters were being heard at the special CBI court in the same coal-belt city in West Burdwan district till ED sleuths took him to New Delhi for questioning. He was questioned within this correctional home premises a number of times by the sleuths of both the CBI and ED.

In fact, for quite some time the same correctional home housed Sehgal Hossain, the bodyguard of Mondal, before he was also taken to New Delhi by the ED. Hossain is currently housed at Tihar Jail in New Delhi like Mondal.

20230323-110406