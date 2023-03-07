INDIA

Cattle scam: ED takes Anubrata Mondal to Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Kolkata heaved a sigh of relief after the flight with Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal took off from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for Delhi sharp at 6.56 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mondal was allotted the middle seat on the Vistara flight, with two ED officers occupying the seats on either side. A total of three ED officers and one medical official are accompanying Mondal in the flight.

“The process of taking Mondal to Delhi by ED started almost three months back. However, it got delayed repeatedly as he approached multiple courts. But better late than never and ultimately, he is on his way to Delhi,” said an ED officer.

Mondal was arrested in September last year by the Central Bureau of India (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle scam in West Bengal. Since then, he has been under judicial custody at the Asansol Special Correctional Home.

On Tuesday morning, first a joint team of the correction home and Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate reached the ESI hospital in Kolkata at around 11.15 a.m. After a four-member medical team conducted a three-hour medical examination and provided the ‘fit’ certificate to the accused, the ED took over.

They started for the airport escorted by central armed forces personnel at 2.30 p.m. After reaching the airport at around 3.20 p.m., the escorting ED officers took him to the VIP lounge and started waiting for the boarding announcement. Throughout the waiting period at the VIP lounge, Mondal and his escorting ED officials were surrounded by a team of CISF personnel engaged in airport security duty.

The flight is scheduled to reach Delhi at 9.10 p.m. From the airport, Mondal will be taken to the Safdarjung Hospital after which he will be housed at ED’s national headquarters for the night. On Wednesday, he will be presented before the Rouse Avenue Courts.

